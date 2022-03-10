Serving Staffordshire Police detective is sacked after admitting drink driving

DC Gareth Morris, 42, admitted driving a vehicle over the legal limit for alcohol after a single-vehicle crash in Hilderstone, near Stone.

He entered his plea to driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed legal limit at Cannock Magistrates' Court last month over the incident on August 28 last year.

The detective constable was banned from driving for 13 months, which will be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of a driving awareness course. He was fined £507 in addition to associated costs.

A misconduct hearing by the force held on March 4 found that he had breached discreditable conduct standards.

Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said: "We demand and expect high standards from our police officers at all times. They must be held to account for their actions in order to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in policing and the integrity of the service.