Town council extends fishing lease

The River Trent at Stone

Bibby’s Stone and District Angling Club has enjoyed fishing rights rent-free on the town stretch of the river for the past few years.

And this month town councillors agreed to extend the previous agreement, which was due to end in June this year.

Club secretary Kim Jones said: “In 2017 Stone Town Council kindly agreed to a lease for five years’ rent free. This was based upon an original agreement made in 1990 between the Council and Stone District Angling Society.

SDAS and Bibby’s Angling Club (Stone) have since amalgamated and continue to work to improve fishing and environmental opportunities for the community of Stone. In particular we encourage the participation of young people in the sport and offer free membership to all young people under 16.

“We participate annually in the Stone Festival, offering a family day to Stone residents, as well as running junior events. We have also worked proactively with the Environment Agency with regards to individuals fishing out of season and without licences.”

The club carries out litter picks on the canal and river and members are also asked to clear litter they find when fishing, the letter added.