Park in full swing after £120,000 revamp

Pictured trying out the slide are Parish Councillor Sheila Harding, councillor Doug Smith, Kathryn Sharratt, director of Forest of Mercia, chair of parish council John Preece, and councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald.

The ribbon has been cut on the Cema, in Chapel Street Park, Norton Canes.

Council bosses say the community of Norton Canes can now enjoy the new green space and make the most of the newly-installed circular pathway with gym equipment, as well as a new play area for children and families.

When accessing the park, visitors will be greeted with pieces of artwork that depict the history of the site.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, Cannock Chase District Council's portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure said, “When I look at the Cema, I can’t believe how much has changed over the last 12 months.

The Cema has had a £120,000 revamp

"The new park brings a sense of community, a place where people can come and play in a safe environment. It is now a place for everyone to enjoy and spend time with friends and family.

“As well as being involved in physical activity which can lead to improvements in health, being outdoors can improve your mood as well as lowering blood pressure and stress.

"This is why it is so important to have access to good quality parks so that people can use them to help with their own health and wellbeing goals.

“The revamped play area is great for Norton Canes and will provide endless fun for youngsters living in the local area."

A small woodland area has also been created in collaboration with the Forest of Mercia, which has included the planting of additional trees and shrubs around the site.

A total of 488 native trees and shrubs have been planted thanks to a donation of £12,000 from the Forest of Mercia and the help of the local community.

The planting of these trees will help to fight against climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, filtering pollution and improving air quality, reducing flooding and supporting urban wildlife.

Councillor John Preece, chairman of Norton Canes Parish Council, said: "This project originated over a decade ago when a small group of residents got together to create ideas to redevelop the park.