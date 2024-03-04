'A great day for Bridgnorth' say first passengers for 14 months on town's Cliff Railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The town's funicular train ground to a halt in December 2022 when a damaged retaining wall was found to be a health and safety risk.

More than 14 months on, and at a cost of up to £750,000 to local taxpayers, the damaged wall has now been repaired and the first passengers in over a year took to the Cliff Railway on Monday as passenger services returned at 9am.

Sarah O'Neill

The first passenger to board on Monday was Sarah O'Neill.

The Bridgnorth resident was using the Cliff Railway to make the journey from her home in Low Town to her workplace, The Original Factory Shop, in High Town.

She said: "For the last 14 months I have been having to go up the steps and I may have lost a couple of pounds but it is great to see the Cliff Railway back. A lot of people rely on it, as those steps are hard work."

Joanne Barrow and Molly

Joanne Barrow and her dog Molly, also took the first carriage from Low Town to High Town on Monday, and added: "We're just going to do some shopping in High Town and it is great to see it back. I normally walk up but I know a lot of the elderly and disabled need it."

Sylvia and John Stutelay

Residents of more than 28 years in the town, Sylvia Stuteley and her husband, John, were also among the first to use the Cliff Railway on Monday as they ventured to High Town to do some shopping and visit the doctors. They said the return of operations for the funicular train was a "great day for Bridgnorth".

"We have been hoping that this day would come as it has taken so long but it is very welcome that it is working again," said Sylvia.

Driver Peter Bridger

"It is certainly better than taking all those steps and is much more reliable than having to wait for a bus. It is a great day for Bridgnorth."

Candice Walsh added: "It is so handy as those stairs can be a killer. While I often walk, a lot of the elderly in Bridgnorth use it, so it is good to have it back."

Dean Sherry and Mei

Also using the service on Monday morning was Dean Sherry and his dog Mei.

Dean said :"It is definitely good to see it up and running. I don't use it daily but it is good to know it is back."

For the first week of its operation, residents from the WV16 and WV15 postcode areas are being given free travel on the Cliff Railway until Friday, March 8.

Tim Sandon

For paying passengers, card payments are being accepted for the first time.

The Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, which normally costs £2 for a return fare, is operating seven days a week from 9am until 6pm.