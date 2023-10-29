Crash blocks A454 near Bridgnorth, drivers urged to avoid the area

A crash has blocked a major Shropshire road and drivers are advised to find another way around the scene.

West Mercia Police have said the A454 is blocked
West Mercia Police said at around 10.20am on Sunday that the A454, near Swancote in Bridgnorth was currently blocked due to a road traffic collision.

Officers were appealing for drivers to find alternative routes.

The incident comes two weeks after a 68-year-old woman died after a collision on the same stretch of the A454 in Swancote, on October 17.

