Fire station gives a warm welcome to open day guests

The first open day at Bridgnorth Fire Station for several years has been hailed a success.

The open day in Bridgnoth on Saturday

The market town's fire station opened its doors to the public on Saturday, as part of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service 75-year anniversary celebrations.

The event raised £407 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Along with the various fire service demonstrations, games, raffle and refreshments, the open day also saw the fire service hold a "name the bear" competition, which was won by little Bridgnorth resident Arley, who suggested "Bonnie".

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Thank you to all that came. We are excited to say we raised £407.18 in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity. A massive thank you to all that donated."

