Fire station gives a warm welcome to open day guests

The open day in Bridgnoth on Saturday

The market town's fire station opened its doors to the public on Saturday, as part of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service 75-year anniversary celebrations.

The event raised £407 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Along with the various fire service demonstrations, games, raffle and refreshments, the open day also saw the fire service hold a "name the bear" competition, which was won by little Bridgnorth resident Arley, who suggested "Bonnie".