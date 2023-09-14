Fire station gives a warm welcome to open day guests

The market town's fire station opened its doors to the public on Saturday, as part of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service 75-year anniversary celebrations.
The event raised £407 for the Fire Fighters Charity.
Along with the various fire service demonstrations, games, raffle and refreshments, the open day also saw the fire service hold a "name the bear" competition, which was won by little Bridgnorth resident Arley, who suggested "Bonnie".
A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Thank you to all that came. We are excited to say we raised £407.18 in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity. A massive thank you to all that donated."