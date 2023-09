Bridgnorth charity gets bus back on the road after it was stolen and 'ransacked' by thieves

A charity-owned minibus that was stolen and "ransacked" by thieves has finally been put back on the road.

(Left to right)Phil Davenport and Peter Meehan fro the Bridgnorth Community Transport Group getting the bus and keys from Ben Pearce, Alex Hollyhead and Mark Newnes from TJ Vickers The bright yellow and blue vehicle belonging to the Bridgnorth Community Transport Group was taken from the town's Severn Street car park in February.