Injured Costel thanks fire crew that pulled him free from under two tonnes of machinery

Mr Radu at Bridgnorth fire station last week

Costel Radu underwent an eight hour operation at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the accident on May 10, which left him with a number of injuries including a spine injury and fractured pelvis.

Despite still recovering from the accident, Mr Radu visited Bridgnorth Fire Station on Tuesday last week, to thank the fire crew that saved his life.

Posting a picture of the father of two on their Facebook page, Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "On Tuesday we had a very special visitor at the start of our training session.

"On the night of May 10 we were alerted to a person trapped under machinery. On arrival we found a man, trapped by two tonnes of metal.

"We worked to release him, as well as providing emergency medal care, until the arrival of paramedics, then continued to support them.

"He was released from the entrapment, rescued, stabilised and transported with multiple serious injuries…His prognosis was not good.

"However he’s a fighter! And he came to say thank you to the crew on Tuesday!

"For us this is wonderful, for the crew involved to know we have made a difference, means we can have a form of closure on this difficult incident.

"We wish him a full recovery, and best wishes to his wonderful family. The card written by your kids certainly brought a tear to a few eyes."

Costel's wife, Mihaela Adriana Radu has launched a fundraising page to help with bills while her husband recovers from his severe injuries.