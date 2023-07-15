Famous paintings including Mona Lisa recreated by children at nursery school

Children Hope Walker and Edith Willies concentrate on getting da Vinci's brush strokes correct

St Mary's Nursery Group in Albrighton have been displaying the recreations of some of the great works at the charity-run nursery's graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The project was the brainchild of art leader Laura Jarvis. She said: "I'm really passionate that the children have access to art and art resources as I think it is really important for them.

"We did this project every Tuesday with a different picture each time. We started with a Chinese dragon, and played some Chinese music when they painted.

The old masters have bene recreated at the Albrighton nursery Edvard Munch's Scream and its recreations by the nurseruy children The Mona Lisa as painted by the children of St Marys Nursery Group Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers painted by the nursery children The art work created by the children at St Marys The children tackling Edvard Munch

"They loved it so much I thought I'd try it we would try a different picture every Tuesday.

"I hanged the original painting up for them to copy and we would talk about it. We also played music to match the art work, so for da Vinci we played Pavarotti, and when we did the Banksy we played some 90s music."

The result saw the little artists, who are aged from two-five, recreate some of the world's most famous masterpieces including da Vinci's Mona Lisa and van Gogh's Sunflowers, and even Edvard Munch's Scream.