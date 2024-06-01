Could Caleb Taylor be next to make a West Brom breakthrough?

When he then thrust himself into the starting line-up midway through the campaign, that also took supporters by surprise.

But his contribution and his development into one of Carlos Corberan’s go to men has been brilliant to see and an advert for the young quality Albion are producing.

When you produce one many will then ask, who is going to be the next one?

That next one may be coming this season and it may come in the form of Caleb Taylor, who returns to The Hawthorns this summer from a loan spell at League One Bolton Wanderers.

Now, although Taylor and Fellows have come through the Albion system at similar times, their stories are quite different.

Fellows had a brief look through the first team door before spending a season at League Two strugglers Crawley Town.

That campaign was pretty unremarkable collectively, but the experience he gained has allowed him to go on and thrive back at Albion.