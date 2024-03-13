Three suspects accused of DPD murder in Shrewsbury had worked for the delivery company

Aurman Singh was "brutally" killed in Berwick Avenue in the town on August 21.

Three of the men accused of killing a DPD driver as he made deliveries in Shrewsbury last year had worked for the same parcel company in the past, a court has heard.

Aurman Singh was “brutally” killed in Berwick Avenue in the town on August 21. He had been attacked by a group of men who had travelled from the Black Country in two cars, a Mercedes and an Audi, and who allegedly beat and hacked the 23-year-old DPD worker with an array of weapons including an axe, wooden stave and a golf club.

In the trial of five men accused of the murder, Stafford Crown Court heard yesterday that three of the defendants in the dock had all worked for DPD. Under cross-examination, Manjot Singh, 25, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick, admitted to the court that he had previously worked for the same delivery company as victim Aurman Singh. The court had already heard that the alleged getaway driver of the Audi, Shivdeep Singh had also worked for DPD when after he came to the UK on a student visa in 2020.