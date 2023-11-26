Fundraiser for families of Shrewsbury teenagers killed in crash reaches £18,000

The online Just Giving fund was set up by Sophie Richards in memory of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris.

Sophie launched the appeal on Friday with the aim of raising £4,000 to help the family of the teenagers through what she described as every parent's worse nightmare.

The four friends went missing during their trip. The silver Ford Fiesta in which they had been travelling was discovered on its roof and partly submerged in water off the A4085 near Garreg between Penrhyndeudraeth and Beddgelert on Tuesday morning.

North Wales police later confirmed they had not survived.

""Sadly, the four occupants – 16-year-old Jevon Hirst, 17-year-old Harvey Owen, 17-year-old Wilf Fitchett and 18-year-old Hugo Morris were all pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson said.

Their deaths have hit the communities both in Shrewsbury and in Wales where the tragedy happened.

The fundraising appeal justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophie-richards-2 had received donations from more than 1,800 people by Sunday lunchtime with donations amounting to £18,036.