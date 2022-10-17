Apartments plan for former West Bromwich pub site

An artist's impression of the new development

Contracts have now been exchanged for the £1.07 million sale of the land where the former Star & Garter used to sit at 252 Duchess Parade on the High Street.

The property was sold to an undisclosed buyer who intends to use the existing planning consent to build the commercial unit and apartments.

The imminent development follows recent conversion projects on the High Street including the former West Bromwich Building Society building, Parham House and Metro Court.

James Mattin, managing director agency at commercial property agency Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to have sold this former pub site for residential development.

“I am really pleased that this will enable the next step of the ongoing transformation of West Bromwich High Street.

“Demand for consented development sites like this remains robust despite the challenging economic climate.”

Clark Brookes Turner Cary Solicitors of West Bromwich acted for the buyer and Spencer West Solicitors of London advised the seller.