Police hunting three men after spate of attempted break-ins and a burglary in West Bromwich

Police wish to speak to this man

The burglary took place at a home on Marsh Lane, with the suspects believed to have used a silver Ford Fiesta.

Sandwell Police have since released images of three men they wish to speak to.

The men are seen wearing hoods, and two were captured as they entered a back garden.

A social media post said: "We want to find these three men.

"It follows a number of attempted break-ins and a burglary at a home in Marsh Lane, West Bromwich."

"The suspects are believed to be using a Silver Ford Fiesta.