Police hunting three men after spate of attempted break-ins and a burglary in West Bromwich

The burglary took place at a home on Marsh Lane, with the suspects believed to have used a silver Ford Fiesta.
Sandwell Police have since released images of three men they wish to speak to.
The men are seen wearing hoods, and two were captured as they entered a back garden.
A social media post said: "We want to find these three men.
"It follows a number of attempted break-ins and a burglary at a home in Marsh Lane, West Bromwich."
"The suspects are believed to be using a Silver Ford Fiesta.
"Think you can help? Contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quote 20/806237/22."