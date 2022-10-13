Notification Settings

Police hunting three men after spate of attempted break-ins and a burglary in West Bromwich

By Nathan Rowe Published:

Police are hunting three men after a spate of attempted break-ins and a burglary in West Bromwich.

Police wish to speak to this man
The burglary took place at a home on Marsh Lane, with the suspects believed to have used a silver Ford Fiesta.

Sandwell Police have since released images of three men they wish to speak to.

The men are seen wearing hoods, and two were captured as they entered a back garden.

A social media post said: "We want to find these three men.

"It follows a number of attempted break-ins and a burglary at a home in Marsh Lane, West Bromwich."

"The suspects are believed to be using a Silver Ford Fiesta.

"Think you can help? Contact us via Live Chat or call 101, quote 20/806237/22."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

