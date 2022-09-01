Notification Settings

Advanced trauma care given to man after crash involving lorry and broken down car

By James Vukmirovic

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash near West Bromwich.

The collision happened on the Black Country New Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a broken-down car on the Black Country New Road just after 6pm on Wednesday.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics, as well as the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

They found a man in the car in a critical condition with serious injuries and performed advanced trauma care. This was continued as he was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the occupant of the car, a man, in a critical condition with serious injuries.

“Staff worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care to the man at the scene, with treatment continuing onboard a land ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.”

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

