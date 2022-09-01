Advanced trauma care given to man after crash involving lorry and broken down car

The collision happened on the Black Country New Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a broken-down car on the Black Country New Road just after 6pm on Wednesday.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics, as well as the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, attended the scene.

They found a man in the car in a critical condition with serious injuries and performed advanced trauma care. This was continued as he was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the occupant of the car, a man, in a critical condition with serious injuries.