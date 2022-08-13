High street left full of smoke after car fire

The car was left completed gutted after the fire. Photo: Kieran Dale

The area around Walsall Road and Charlemont Road in West Bromwich was left full of smoke as a white BMW was seen burning on the pavement outside Kohli Kutz Hairdressers.

A fire crew from West Bromwich fire station were called to the scene around 10.13am and tackled the fire with hose reels, with the fire extinguished soon after.

The car was cordoned off by the crew at the scene and left in the hands of West Midlands Police, with the fire crews leaving the scene at 11.09am.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a car fire on Walsall Road in Stone Cross at around 10.13am.

"A crew from West Bromwich arrived at the scene a minute later and tackled the blaze with hose reels.

"The fire was put out fairly quickly and the area was made safe before police were requested for the recovery of the vehicle, with our crews leaving at 11.09am."