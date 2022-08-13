Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

High street left full of smoke after car fire

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished:

A busy high street was brought to a standstill as firefighters tackled a car fire.

The car was left completed gutted after the fire. Photo: Kieran Dale
The car was left completed gutted after the fire. Photo: Kieran Dale

The area around Walsall Road and Charlemont Road in West Bromwich was left full of smoke as a white BMW was seen burning on the pavement outside Kohli Kutz Hairdressers.

A fire crew from West Bromwich fire station were called to the scene around 10.13am and tackled the fire with hose reels, with the fire extinguished soon after.

The car was cordoned off by the crew at the scene and left in the hands of West Midlands Police, with the fire crews leaving the scene at 11.09am.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a car fire on Walsall Road in Stone Cross at around 10.13am.

"A crew from West Bromwich arrived at the scene a minute later and tackled the blaze with hose reels.

"The fire was put out fairly quickly and the area was made safe before police were requested for the recovery of the vehicle, with our crews leaving at 11.09am."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News