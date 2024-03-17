Roads set to be closed for crane to be installed at Metro site

A public notice from Sandwell Council said: "Borough Council of Sandwell (Potters Lane, Wednesbury) (Temporary Road Closure) Order 2024 intends to temporarily prohibit vehicles from proceeding along Potters Lane between Perry Street and the entrance to the Midland Metro Alliance Compound.

"Diversion routes will be signed as follows: access to the western side of Potters Lane via Holyhead Road, Dudley Street and Potters Lane, and access to the eastern side of Potters Lane via Victoria Street, Holyhead Road and Bridge Street. The maximum duration is 18 months but the work is expected to be completed by March 29 effective from March 22 from 8pm to 5am only.

"Purpose to facilitate the installation of a crane into the Midland Metro Alliance Compound. For more information please contact Andrew Dimitrov of Midland Metro Alliance – 07787 254866."