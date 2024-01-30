Miles of congestion on M6 near Wednesbury after multi-vehicle crash

National Highways reported the incident at around 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Two of the four lanes were closed between Junction 8 and 9 near Wednesbury.

Motorists have been warned of delays of up to 50 minutes, with traffic tailing back for around seven miles.

The incident also caused up to 30 minutes of congestion on the M5 northbound on approach to the M6.

The Express & Star contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for more information.