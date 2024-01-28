Pocket of empty land in Sandwell could be about to go on sale

Sandwell Council has given notice through the 1972 Local Government Act Section 123 that it is considering disposing of the freehold interest of land adjoining a house on Kent Road in Wednesbury.

The council has asked said that plans for the land can be obtained upon request and has said that anyone who wishes to comment on the proposed freehold disposal should send the comments in writing to the director for regeneration and growth at Sandwell Council.

The deadline for people to get in touch through post or email is Thursday, February 22 and any queries should have the reference PS/SK/220KENTRD quoted.