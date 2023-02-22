Notification Settings

Plea for donations after Wednesbury food bank ransacked and 'left bare' by burglars

By Isabelle ParkinWednesburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A food bank at a church in Sandwell is appealing for donations to step up security measures after it was raided by burglars.

A volunteer at the Open Heaven food pank discovered the break-in on Friday
A volunteer at the Open Heaven food pank discovered the break-in on Friday

Open Heaven Church in Wednesbury provides food and toiletries to people in the community, reaching around 100 people a week.

But it has been forced to close its doors after the break-in on Friday saw shelves left "bare", the door "kicked in" and glass "everywhere".

And the pantry, on Price Road, is appealing for donations to increase security measures so it can once again open its doors to residents.

James Woodcock, who is manager at the "social supermarket" along with his wife Nicola, said: "It's heartbreaking really because it's three meals a week for people that they will now have to pay full price for.

"We can't be shut much longer because the members will start to suffer."

The food bank is only £130 away from reaching its £1,200 goal to buy CCTV cameras, roller shutter doors and security lights.

People can donate by visiting gofundme.com/f/increasing-security-of-the-pantry-after-break-in?qid=3b231f88deb9648ca9c0df7d79f7fc94

