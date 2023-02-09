Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' following crash in Wednesbury

Park Lane in Wednesbury. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Park Lane where two cars collided just before 7.45am on Thursday.

A man was treated by ambulance staff before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.44am to reports of a road traffic collision on Park Lane in Wednesbury.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where they discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.