Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' following crash in Wednesbury

By Lisa O'BrienWednesburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' following a crash in Wednesbury.

Park Lane in Wednesbury. Photo: Google
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Park Lane where two cars collided just before 7.45am on Thursday.

A man was treated by ambulance staff before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.44am to reports of a road traffic collision on Park Lane in Wednesbury.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where they discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"There was one patient, a man, who was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

