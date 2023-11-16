Former Asda supervisor who worked for supermarket for 30 years jumps back behind the till aged 84

Rachel Glover, 84, who lives at Littleton Lodge care home, Hednesford, told the staff there all about her fond memories of working at Asda.

And afterwards, the team got in touch with Asda in Cannock to arrange a VIP visit.

When Rachel and the Littleton Lodge team arrived at the store, Rachel was given an official name badge and jacket, and was asked if she would like to get behind the till to serve some customers.

Smiling from ear to ear, she picked up a label scanner and beckoned her first customers.

Rachel Glover with an Asda worker

She said: "It’s all about making memories, and I’m very grateful to have been able to relive some of the happiest days of my working life.

"I loved my time at Asda, interacting and meeting all the happy shoppers and putting smiles on their faces."

After helping the shoppers, Rachel was thanked by the team at Asda with a bouquet of flowers, and an invitation to enjoy tea and cake in the café.

Sue Westmancoat, the community champion at Asda in Cannock, said it had been a pleasure to have Rachel there and to bring back some of her memories.

Soni Atwal, the front of house manager at Littleton Lodge, added: "We’re always looking for ways to give our residents experiences they’ll never forget, and to reignite their most cherished memories.

"It was wonderful to watch Rachel behind the counter, talking and laughing with the customers in store. She was a natural!"