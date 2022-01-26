Bostin' Burns Night celebrated by Tipton pie business

The Haggis Pie

Mad O'Rouke's Pie Factory, in Tipton, introduced the delicacy to mark the occasion on Tuesday in memory of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

And food lovers can still get their hands on one – but time is running out, with the special Haggis Pies only sticking around for one week.

The pie features a traditional Scottish Haggis smothered in "a delicious sauce of shallots, Worcestershire sauce, whisky and cream, and topped with a delicious pastry lid".

Peter Towler, Mad O'Rourke's managing director, said: "We're always looking to do something new with our pies, and this seemed like the perfect fit for a cold January evening!

"Our Pies by Post service has been very popular in Scotland, with lots of ex-Black Country folk hankering for a taste of home, so we thought we'd return the favour and give Scots living locally our own spin on their traditional national dish on Burns Night.