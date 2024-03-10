Driver arrested after police chase stolen car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Road Crime Team offers from West Midlands Police spotted the Peugeot 208 out in Bearwood and, after a check showed the car was both cloned and recently stolen, gave chase.

They pursued the car to Smethwick, then gave chase after the driver attempted to flee on foot before catching and arresting the driver after help from the ANPR Interceptors team.

The driver was arrested following a foot chase. Photo: WMP Traffic

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Road Crime Team officers saw this cloned and recently stolen car in Bearwood before it was pursued to Smethwick where the driver decamped and was arrested following a foot chase with the help of the ANPR Interceptors."