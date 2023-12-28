Shots fired and vehicle damaged in Rowley Regis residential road

Police were called to Highfield Road in Rowley Regis after reports of shots being fired at 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Officers from West Midlands Police have been checking CCTV footage from the area and the road remains closed today for forensic examination.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after reports of shots being fired in Highfield Road, Rowley Regis, at around 9.15pm yesterday.

"Officers found a vehicle had been damaged, and the road remains closed as forensic examinations continue today.

"No one has reported being injured, and investigators are reviewing CCTV from the area.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting log 4148 of December 27.

"To tell us what you know, not who you are, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."