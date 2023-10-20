Homegrown Black Country herb business run by husband and wife reaches new heights

Andy and Kate Perry of Urban Herbs

Andy Perry has run Urban Herbs since 2009 and the 'Growing Up' podcast already has three episodes which tells of his and his wife Kate's passion for horticulture.

Andy started the company that became Urban Herbs back in 2009 purely as an experiment and a short-term project to pay off his tuition fees from university.

The company quickly grew more popular, particularly on social media, and Kate – whose background is in events including working at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – joined as a full-time employee earlier this year, making it a husband and wife concern.

The pair have recently launched their own podcast after the business grew online

The couple grow herbs at their allotment in Rowley Regis and sell them online as well as sharing their story and that of the company on social media.

Urban Herbs couple Andy and Katy Perry

They already have over 10,000 followers on Facebook and over 3,000 on YouTube where they share videos with tips on growing herbs and plants.

The three podcasts they have broadcast so far are Introducing: Growing Up Podcast; Kate's Story; and Andy's Story. Future episodes will include interviewing someone who runs a Birmingham-based plant stall and a young gardening expert from the younger generation.

Andy said: "The podcasts are essentially a light-hearted chat between me and Kate where we pass on tips on growing, saving money and how they can use the space in their own homes and gardens, but we are developing the content as we go along.

"We feel there has been a bit of a stigma about horticulture or a view that it is for older people and those of a wealthier background - and I can understand that, as you don't see many people from the Black Country exhibiting at the Chelsea Flower Show for example.

"But hopefully we can get across that most people can grow their own plants and herbs and save money on their supermarket bill – we are in the middle of doing a year-long experiment to find out how much.

"We ourselves operate from a former council house and I have been involved in growing since 2009 so it can be done and we aim to encourage and help people do it for themselves."