Appeal launched to find potential car thieves

By James VukmirovicRowley RegisPublished:

An appeal for information has been launched to help identify two men suspected of an attempted car theft in Sandwell.

West Midlands Police want to talk to these two men about an attempted car theft in Woodnorton Road in Rowley Regis. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police has released an image of two men it wants to speak to following the attempted theft on Woodnorton Road in Rowley Regis.

The image shows two men in hooded tops trying to break into the car at around 3.50am on Sunday, July 3.

The force has asked for anyone with information about the identity of the two men to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us identify these men?

"We want to talk to them about an attempted car theft in Woodnorton Road in Rowley Regis at 3.50am on Sunday (3/7).

"Contact us via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/609626/22.

"Want to stay anonymous? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

