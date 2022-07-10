West Midlands Police want to talk to these two men about an attempted car theft in Woodnorton Road in Rowley Regis. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has released an image of two men it wants to speak to following the attempted theft on Woodnorton Road in Rowley Regis.

The image shows two men in hooded tops trying to break into the car at around 3.50am on Sunday, July 3.

The force has asked for anyone with information about the identity of the two men to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us identify these men?

"We want to talk to them about an attempted car theft in Woodnorton Road in Rowley Regis at 3.50am on Sunday (3/7).

"Contact us via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/609626/22.