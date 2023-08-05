Champion Great Barr Muay Thai fighter facing first professional test

By Adam Smith

Great Barr's British Muay Thai junior champion Gene Smith is contesting his first professional fight.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 24/07/23.Gene Smith from Great Barr, at new kickboxing gym K-Star Fight Academy, in Lichfield Street, Walsall..
The 16-year-old is stepping up into the adult ranks to face 19-year-old Liam Derbyshire in Liverpool on Saturday night.

In March Smith won his title when he took the fight at short notice away in Warrington against the champion only to shock the UK Muay Thai scene by winning the belt.

His professional debut has happened ahead of schedule due his willingness to stand in for more experienced fighters who pull out of bouts.

Unlike boxing the amateur and professional ranks are not totally separate and Smith will not have to give up his junior British title.

However, fighting Derbyshire will be a real step up in class for Smith who will be entering the lion's den as the Liverpool native has a substantial following.

Gene said: "After my win I had lots of opponents pull out against me and it is so frustrating so if I can I will always step in if someone needs an opponent.

"I will leave Liverpool a better fighter whatever happens."

Gene's father Roland is looking for sponsors to help Gene get to Thailand next year for the world Muay Thai championships.

Roland said: "Gene only got back from Venice at the Amazing Muay Thai WBC Festival where he won a medal but he walks round at fighting weight.

"It will be a great night in Liverpool, the atmosphere will be something else because Liam has so many fans. You cannot recreate that situation in training."

The bout is being staged by MASDA and is also being sanctioned by WBC Muay Thai.

For more information about the fight, tickets and YouTube coverage follow Gene Smith on social media

