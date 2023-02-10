A monument paying tribute to inspirational Black people in history will be unveiled in Birmingham this summer

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 09/02/23.Metal artist Luke Perry working on the new Black History Month monument..

Luke Perry, a visual artist from Cradley Heath, has crafted the monument which will feature at All Saints Park in Winson Green in Birmingham on May 14 of this year.

The sculpture pays tribute to inspirational black people throughout history, going as far back as John Blanke – a black musician who was a trumpeter for Henry VIII.

The 39 year-old, who has been working on the piece for more than 18 months, said: "I have been working with black communities on this project and have based it on what people want to see – how they want to see themselves and how they have been represented.

"All of the postures on the statue are forward-looking and strong, you can't be what you can't see – and so we wanted to make something that made people feel like they could be anything.

"I'm really excited to see how people respond to it, this is part of a conversation that is being had across the country and world about how we represent ourselves – its great to be part of the battle to open doors."

And Legacy, a charity in Handsworth which aims to empower people "who don't have a voice", collaborated with the artist on the sculpture as part of its arts trail project, which will see four pieces commissioned in total.

Karmi Bains, a freelance arts and heritage practitioner from Sutton Coldfield who works for the organisation, said: "Legacy is really good at addressing different people's needs, and this project is about telling different people's stories.

"This is about difficult narratives that need to be told – this is not the final answer but this is the start of a discussion."

Canaan Brown, an artist and art and design student at Birmingham City University, has also been involved in the project.

The 21 year-old said: "I feel that there is a lapse in representing the excellence that is present in parts of Black culture and history.

"This sculpture is an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the history of Black involvement in the country which has helped to shape our society today.