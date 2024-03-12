Public invited to offer comments on plans for bus link and town improvements

Sandwell Council is encouraging people to have their say from Thursday, March 14 on updated plans for a bus link and improvements to public spaces around Market Place in Blackheath town centre.

The revised scheme maintains through traffic through the town centre and repositions bus stops so that they’re closer together in a bus-only lane in Market Place/Birmingham Road, creating a dedicated bus link.

Under the scheme, there will be more pedestrian crossings in the town centre, pavements will be widened where possible and improved loading bays will serve the market and shops.

A paved public space is planned in Market Place, near to the market, to include seats, trees and an area for pop-up outdoor events.

Sandwell Council said it had listened carefully to comments local people and businesses made during an initial consultation last year and has revised some of the original proposals.

People are encouraged to have their say on the revised proposals in an online survey which will run from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 31 or by attending face-to-face consultation sessions.

The first session is at Blackheath Library on Thursday, March 14, running between 10am and 4.30pm, while the second is on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at Blackheath Market between 10am and 3.30pm.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “This project will improve connectivity in Blackheath town centre, in particular helping pedestrians, cyclists and bus passengers while also keeping through traffic coming through the town which is important for local people.

“The improvements we are proposing will create a focal point in the town centre and benefit both shoppers and traders.

“We have listened carefully to local feedback from the initial consultation which has helped shape these revised plans.

"We would like to thank Blackheath residents and businesses for their feedback and encourage them to comment on the revised scheme.

"The latest plans still deliver the main original aims of the scheme while also addressing some concerns raised by local people in our initial consultation.”

The project is funded through the Government-supported Towns Fund programme for Rowley Regis.

To find out more and to answer the consultation, go to consultationhub.sandwell.gov.uk