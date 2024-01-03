Sandwell football matches cancelled due to wet weather and boggy pitches
Football matches at parks and playing field pitches in Sandwell which were due to be held this weekend have been cancelled.
Sandwell Council said it had made the decision due to wet weather conditions caused by Storm Henk and already boggy pitches.
The storm has wreaked havoc across the region, causing widespread flooding, bringing worry to householders, danger to motorists and disruption on the trains.
A Sandwell Council spokesman said: "We have made the decision to cancel all football matches on our parks and playing field pitches on Saturday and Sunday due to wet weather conditions caused by Storm Henk and already boggy pitches.
"The weather has made it difficult to get onto the pitches to carry out marking and any remedial work."
Games are cancelled on the following pitches:
Barnford Park
Britannia Park
Bearmore Playing Fields
Cakemore Playing Fields
Charlemont Playing Fields
Churchfields Playing Fields
Hydes Road Playing Fields
Jubilee Park
Lion Farm Playing Fields
Redhouse Park
Sandwell Valley
Tividale Park
West Smethwick Park