Sandwell football matches cancelled due to wet weather and boggy pitches

Football matches at parks and playing field pitches in Sandwell which were due to be held this weekend have been cancelled.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
The new flood defences in Sandwell Valley

Sandwell Council said it had made the decision due to wet weather conditions caused by Storm Henk and already boggy pitches.

The storm has wreaked havoc across the region, causing widespread flooding, bringing worry to householders, danger to motorists and disruption on the trains.

A Sandwell Council spokesman said: "We have made the decision to cancel all football matches on our parks and playing field pitches on Saturday and Sunday due to wet weather conditions caused by Storm Henk and already boggy pitches.

"The weather has made it difficult to get onto the pitches to carry out marking and any remedial work."

Games are cancelled on the following pitches:

  • Barnford Park

  • Britannia Park

  • Bearmore Playing Fields

  • Cakemore Playing Fields

  • Charlemont Playing Fields

  • Churchfields Playing Fields

  • Hydes Road Playing Fields

  • Jubilee Park

  • Lion Farm Playing Fields

  • Redhouse Park

  • Sandwell Valley

  • Tividale Park

  • West Smethwick Park

