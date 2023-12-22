New Black Country cycle route dubbed 'waste of money' in survey

The new route takes in the whole of the A461 from Great Bridge in Tipton through to Burnt Tree and Castle Gate in Dudley and includes segregated walking and cycle paths and a new dedicated bus lane.

It has been given the go-ahead by councillors.https://www.expressandstar.com/news/local-hubs/sandwell/2023/12/20/new-multi-million-pound-cycling-route-along-one-of-sandwells-most-congested-routes-is-given-the-go-ahead/ But the results of a consultation exercise by Sandwell Council were far from complimentary – with half of respondents calling it a waste of public money.

One objector even called the planned work a “very dangerous and unnecessary proposal.”

Ahead of Sandwell Council’s cabinet backing the work earlier this month, the authority had gone to the public for their thoughts on the new cycle lane – and the plans elicited 85 responses with the council saying as many comments favouring the work were made as there were those against it.

But while feedback, which was revealed earlier this week, showed that as many people had responded to say they ‘supported’ the work, it was the 44 objectors that had the strongest words for the scheme with only a handful of the 40 supporters leaving positive comments.