Incident in West Bromwich causes diversions on the buses

A pedestrian is being treated in West Bromwich town centre this afternoon after they were hit by a bus.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS Express & Star ......... 13/11/19 A National Express bus..

The incident happened at around 2pm on the Ringway, which is currently closed in both directions.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the incident and said they were currently on scene treating the pedestrian.

National Express West Midlands tweeted about the incident and say diversions are currently in place on their buses.

The incident affects services: 48, 49, 54, 74, 80 and 89 which re diverting in both directions via:St Michaels Street, New Street, Congregation Way Reform Street, Walsall Street, Bull Street and High Street.

