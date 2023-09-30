Man who saved victim from burning wreckage of Smethwick crash is given an award

The aftermath of the crash on Hagley Road West. Photo: SnapperSK

Brian Kiboma risked his own life to pull the front seat passenger from the vehicle after it hit street furniture in Hagley Road West on the evening of 11 January 2022.

The impact of the collision caused the car to set alight, trapping three people inside.

Mr Kiboma and another member of the public were the first on the scene and they battled through the heat and flames to extract the passenger from the front seat.

Once they had taken them to safety the men returned to the burning vehicle to try and save the other occupants but were beaten back by the flames.

A police statement said: "They had no choice but to withdraw and focus their energies on providing first aid to the passenger they had pulled out.

"They demonstrated real bravery and thanks to their efforts, were able to save the life of that passenger.