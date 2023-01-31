Slice of Sandwell history up for sale as vintage open top bus goes on the market

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 29/01/2023..Pic in Stourport of a bus thats for sale. Its the 'One of Bills', and will be known to many as it used to be based at Sandwell Park Farm , where many child had a fun ride on it. Pictured is: Steve Connell, not the current owner, hes just looking after it while its in storage..

The distinctive Morris red bus belonged to coach operator Bill Whittaker who was renowned for his collection of miniature and vintage vehicles which he displayed at shows throughout the countries.

The 1962 red bus is open topped so passengers felt like they were flying through the air. Bill charged 50p a ride giving countless children their first experience of an open topped bus.

Bill ran his Hill Top based company Whittaker Coaches for decades before he died in 2018 aged 78. Bill started in May 1972 with a 12 seater minibus and over the next seven years he acquired seven full size Ford coaches in his fleet.

Trevor Johnstone, who is selling the bus on behalf of its owner, said: "I've had to take it off Facebook because of the amount of people getting in touch saying they remember taking a ride in it around Sandwell Valley.

"Bill used to charge 50p a ride and so many memories were made on the bus because it was so unique."

He added: "A lot of Bill's collection went up to Blackpool (where there is a transport museum) so this is the only remaining vintage bus of its type for sale.

"The present owner inherited it and now wants it to go a good home after being kept in Stourport."

Bill's friend Geoff Price, who has the largest model bus collection in the world, remembered how beloved the open top vintage bus was after Bill bought it in 1988.

He said: "Bill's interest was not only in his coach business but he had a fascination for replica miniature buses, fairground equipment and inflatables.

"He built a side business after purchasing numerous replica miniature open top buses for giving rides to both adults and children.

"His first miniature open top bus was in May 1988 and two more followed within the next couple of years."

He added: "At weekends he attended carnivals, transport and steam shows with his miniature buses, inflatables and strikers and was known to thousands of people who rode on his miniature buses.

""Most people I am sure will remember him and his family from the Transport Shows and his enthusiasm for the buses and associated Fairground Rides that he provided at our transport shows."