Former ambulance hits streets of Sandwell to help people to recover from alcohol and drugs

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 14/11/2022 New Van Bringing Drug & Alcohol Treatment Support to the Streets of Sandwell. Pictured at Sandwell Council House. left, Councillor Suzanne Hartwell ,Simon Wollaston, Project Lead at Cranstoun, and mayor Richard Jones..

The new "Harm Reduction Vehicle" has been launched by Cranstoun to help reach residents who may struggle to access services otherwise.

It is a former ambulance which is being used to continue to "save lives" and prevent the harm caused by alcohol and other drugs in the area.

The vehicle has already been launched to coincide with the borough's safety awareness and wellbeing campaign Safer 6 currently taking place.

Simon Wollaston, the team leader at Cranstoun in charge of the vehicle, said: “In Sandwell we recognise that there is a need for our services out in the community and in all of the six towns in the borough.

“With this van we’re able to provide a range of services right to where people need us to be, we can engage with more people who may otherwise not come into contact with specialist support service.”

The vehicle complements the s existing drug and alcohol treatment support service at the Alberta Building in Oldbury Road, Smethwick. Staff will be able to offer direct support to people from the vehicle.

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for adults, social care and health, added: “We’re proud of our record in Sandwell in having one of the lowest drug-related death rates in the country, but we are committed as a council to making sure that we continue to do all we can to see those numbers fall further.