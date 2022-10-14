Rodney Hinds

Sports editor and broadcaster Rodney Hinds has become the latest ambassador to join the mental health group, hoping to help people to get talking about mental health and to end the stigma assigned to it.

The West Bromwich-based charity helps thousands of people across the UK each year and offers a range of services for people in need.

On joining the charity, Mr Hinds said: "Mental health and wellbeing is something that is very important to me, and it's so important to remove that stigma surrounding mental health.

"I'm always amazed by the great work done by the team at the Kaleidoscope Plus Group, and the invaluable support the offer to so many people across the UK."

Monica Shafaq, CEO of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, said: "I am delighted to welcome Rodney to the Kaleidoscope Plus Group as our latest ambassador.

"He is a huge supporter of our work and is committed to helping us get people talking about mental health and end the stigma."

As well his role as sports editor for Voice Media Group, Britain's longest running and only black newspaper, Rodney is also known for being the co-founder of the Football Black List.

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group are a support group with the goal to champion mental health and wellbeing and to provide crucial mental health support to those who need it.