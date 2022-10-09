Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police recruit overjoyed to start his career at same base as role model

By Nathan RoweSandwellPublished: Comments

A new police recruit is enjoying a dream start to his career at the same police base as his role model - more than a decade after looking up to him as a schoolboy.

Mitchell Siviter and Hughie Treasure
Mitchell Siviter and Hughie Treasure

Pc Mitchell Siviter was inspired to become a bobby following school talks by Sandwell young persons’ officer Hughie Treasure more than 10 years ago.

The student officer went on to complete a training programme and is currently part of force CID based at West Bromwich Police Station.

He was pleasantly surprised to find Pc Hughie - who was awarded an MBE for his work with young people - at their shared police base.

Mitchell said: "The talks from Hughie always stuck with me and are what really inspired me to join policing.

"I was only in my teens at the time and he was so passionate about the role, and helping others, and I thought I want to be just like him.

"If I can be anything like Hughie I will feel I've made a real difference."

Hughie works alongside partner agencies to help vulnerable young people - both within schools or visiting their home – to offer support and help deter them from crime.

His work can range from giving assemblies to year groups offering crime prevention advice to having one-to-one chats with those who would benefit from them.

He said: "It's great to see Mitchell here with us, being part of policing is a great job.

"I have been a Pc for 18 years and have never regretted my decision to join."

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News