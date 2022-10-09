Police recruit overjoyed to start his career at same base as role model

Mitchell Siviter and Hughie Treasure

Pc Mitchell Siviter was inspired to become a bobby following school talks by Sandwell young persons’ officer Hughie Treasure more than 10 years ago.

The student officer went on to complete a training programme and is currently part of force CID based at West Bromwich Police Station.

He was pleasantly surprised to find Pc Hughie - who was awarded an MBE for his work with young people - at their shared police base.

Mitchell said: "The talks from Hughie always stuck with me and are what really inspired me to join policing.

"I was only in my teens at the time and he was so passionate about the role, and helping others, and I thought I want to be just like him.

"If I can be anything like Hughie I will feel I've made a real difference."

Hughie works alongside partner agencies to help vulnerable young people - both within schools or visiting their home – to offer support and help deter them from crime.

His work can range from giving assemblies to year groups offering crime prevention advice to having one-to-one chats with those who would benefit from them.

He said: "It's great to see Mitchell here with us, being part of policing is a great job.