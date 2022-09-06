Firms at the heart of Sandwell SEND concerns awarded contracts

Azeem Hafeez's North Birmingham Travel Ltd and County Cars Ltd are among nine companies chosen to deliver transport for youngsters across 16 contracts in the borough.

The two firms were due to run all transport, worth around £20 million, but it was put on hold after it emerged they were the only two firms successful in a closed tender process.

Mr Hafeez, a former Sandwell Council employee, is the son of former deputy leader Mahboob Hussain and both were named in an explosive 2016 report on council land deals. He denied any wrongdoing.

A subsequent investigation led to a major overhaul of the system with firms invited to bid for a number of contracts to run for two years from September 1 this year to August 31, 2024.

Sandwell Council said drivers and passenger assistants have undergone rigorous checks and safeguarding training, including an enhanced DBS check, before starting to transport children.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for children and education, said: "We are committed to giving children and young people in Sandwell the best possible start in life. We’re determined to support children and young people the best way we can, and this new model for SEND transport will provide them with the highest quality services to travel between home and school.

"This procurement exercise has been carried out in a fair and transparent way for all potential providers. We have followed a clear and consistent process to assess each bid with moderation provided by external legal advisors, as was set out at the beginning of this process. We now have a commitment to work together from each of the companies awarded a contract."

Meanwhile opposition Conservative leader Councillor David Fisher said he felt the authority was "back to square one" after the issues and concerns which faced the council last year.

Councillor Fisher said: "First and foremost, we will be putting in a letter to the chair of the committee and as leader of the opposition I will be sending a letter to leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael about this because what I can see is that no lessons have been learned from last year.

"After going through the procurement process again after the council made alterations to the model, we're back to square one again. It's unthinkable we're sort of in the same position we were last year."

Officers from the council are working with families of the children to reassure them and offer any support or help they may need whilst the new arrangements are put in place.

Chiefs said the new framework offers the council flexibility to allow for changes in demand for home to school transport. This will mean if a child is assessed to require transport to and from school, they can be added straight away to the contract held by the transport company.