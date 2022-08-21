Haden Cross Fire Station appeals for school uniforms

The Fire Station appealed on Twitter for uniforms and PE kit for Temple Meadow Primary School.
The station tweeted: "We are collecting school uniform and PE kit for Temple Meadow Primary School. Please drop off clean uniform that you no longer need."
The station appealed: "If you are in need of uniform you can come and collect on Weds 24th August 10am-1pm
"We've got a good collection of uniform coming in. Thank you all for your kind donations. If anyone still has anything to donate, please bring it to the station before Wednesday."