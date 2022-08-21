Haden Cross Fire Station appeals for school uniforms

Uniforms donated to Haden Cross Fire Station

The Fire Station appealed on Twitter for uniforms and PE kit for Temple Meadow Primary School.

The station tweeted: "We are collecting school uniform and PE kit for Temple Meadow Primary School. Please drop off clean uniform that you no longer need."

The station appealed: "If you are in need of uniform you can come and collect on Weds 24th August 10am-1pm