Haden Cross Fire Station appeals for school uniforms

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

Haden Cross Fire Station is appealing for school uniforms.

Uniforms donated to Haden Cross Fire Station

The Fire Station appealed on Twitter for uniforms and PE kit for Temple Meadow Primary School.

The station tweeted: "We are collecting school uniform and PE kit for Temple Meadow Primary School. Please drop off clean uniform that you no longer need."

The station appealed: "If you are in need of uniform you can come and collect on Weds 24th August 10am-1pm

"We've got a good collection of uniform coming in. Thank you all for your kind donations. If anyone still has anything to donate, please bring it to the station before Wednesday."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

