Four students at Oldbury dance school nominated for young active citizen awards

Principal Samantha Steatham, with pupils (L-R) Felicity Orchard, 12, Ruby Cash, 14, Ella Calder, 16, and Poppy Wilkinson, 14

Ella Calder, 16, Felicity Orchard, 12, Ruby Cash, 15 and Poppy Wilkinson, 14 were presented certificates at the school by Dawn Ward CBE, Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands.

They were nominated for the awards by Meradith Cash, a mother of one of the girls at the school, for their willingness to train to become dance teacher assistants and eventually work their way up to teacher status.

Samantha Steatham, principal of To The Pointe SS Dance School, said: "The awards aim to recognise young people making a difference in their community.

Pupils at 2 The Pointe SS Dance School with Samantha Steatham

"My dancers were nominated because they have started to train to get up to teacher status.

"They have made such an impact on the school and the younger dancers.

"They have put in so much time and dedication, they have grown in so many ways and it is lovely to see.

"They have become confident enough to really lead the groups, and have started doing things off their own back.

"Eventually the aim well be for the girls to have their own classes."

Not only did the girls help in classes by shadowing, but they also took on a larger role which includes helping dancers with their dancing and by being very strong role models and friends to them.