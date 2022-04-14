Sandwell Council agrees to sell the former site of The Gas Showroom to housing group

Former West Bromwich Gas Showroom on High Street

The site had two valuations by real estate company Savills, with one amounting to £427,000 and the second, £270,000.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, explained that the valuation of £270,000 would be accepted as it allowed for the delivery of 27 affordable rent homes, as opposed to six for the greater sum.

The site, on Lombard Street West/High Street, West Bromwich, will be sold to Black Country Housing Group.

Sandwell College has approached the group to acquire a different site, Shaftesbury House on High Street in West Bromwich, which was acquired from the Council in June 2020.

The college require a site to deliver an engineering campus, with the former Shaftesbury House site identified as the primary location.

Black Country Housing Group have agreed in principle to dispose of the site, meaning the group now require an alternative site to deliver their own residential project in accordance with Homes England funding.

The disposal of the site to Black Country Housing Group will enable the delivery of 27 affordable rent units which the council say are much needed.

Councillor Carmichael, said: "Private affordable rent is an issue for many resident excluded from housing as they cant afford rent.

"We have had two valuations for the site, one is for market value which would be to a market developer.

"If they built on this land, the council would only have nomination rights for six of the 27 homes.

"Or the option we have chosen, where the land is sold for the lesser value, but we have 100 per cent nomination rights on 27 homes."

The cabinet report states that a recent study estimates a third of Sandwell households are excluded by affordability from entry level Private Rented Sector and entry level home ownership.

As part of the deal, the council has also agreed to lift restrictions, allowing for the Shaftesbury House site to be used by Sandwell College to deliver its engineering campus.