Community allotments building hit by three storms in row

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 21/02/2022 Damage to a roof on the Caroline street allotments. Pictured left, volunteers, Liam Williams,Derek Langford and Gemma Pratt..

Tipton Litter Watch, which has run the community allotment since 2016, is appealing for roofers to help fix their building.

Chairman Alicia Wingfield said: "The three storms have taken their toll on our allotments. We realised on Monday morning the roof had been ripped off our building there.

"The storms also caused a lot of damage which is allowing water to get into the building."

She added: "We have lots of volunteers at the organisation but we are in dire need of some roofers to help fix the roof."

Tipton Litter Watch was one of the first organisations in the country to help tackle litter in communities by enlisting volunteers to look after their own street.

Alicia said: "We now have more than 2,000 people who are helping to make Tipton and other areas of Sandwell a better place to live. We formed 25 years ago so have been going a long time now.

"We have had various allotments over the years but started the West Bromwich community allotment in 2016, we have had disability groups down there learning about gardening and people with mental health problems also enjoy coming to the allotment.

"We are really tucked away so have managed to avoid being hit by vandals but sadly we could not survive three storms in a week."