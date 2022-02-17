Juniper Training holding open day for school leavers

Year 11 school leavers are invited to Juniper Training, opposite Poundland, Union Street, between 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, February 24 .
Simon Hackett, from Juniper Training, said: "If you know of any Year 11’s who want to get a job or apprenticeship when they leave school but maybe need help with getting high quality work experience, a work based qualification and Maths and English qualifications if they need them, then we can help.
"No appointment is necessary just turn up. Parents and carers welcome too. I will then be able to go through all options available."
For more information email simon.hackett@junipertraining.co.uk.