Juniper Training holding open day for school leavers

By Adam SmithSandwell

Juniper Training is holding an open day for school leavers in Wednesbury next week.

Simon Hackett from Juniper Training
Year 11 school leavers are invited to Juniper Training, opposite Poundland, Union Street, between 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, February 24 .

Simon Hackett, from Juniper Training, said: "If you know of any Year 11’s who want to get a job or apprenticeship when they leave school but maybe need help with getting high quality work experience, a work based qualification and Maths and English qualifications if they need them, then we can help.

"No appointment is necessary just turn up. Parents and carers welcome too. I will then be able to go through all options available."

For more information email simon.hackett@junipertraining.co.uk.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

