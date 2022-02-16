Councillor vows to combat constant off road bikers problem on estate

The shocking skids caused by bikers in Friar Park

Friar Park Councillor Simon Hackett has been driven to distraction by the bikers claiming it is the number one issue on the doorstep.

Councillor Hackett has seen as many as 15 off road bikers speeding around the estate and in local parks and has begged West Midlands Police to clamp down on the riders.

He said: "Friar Park is the off road bike capital of the UK. It has become the number one complaint on the doorsteps and residents believe it had become the forgotten crime.

5 minutes ago 8 off road bikes came down the dual carriageway heading towards yew tree estate holding the traffic up - no doubt they will be heading back in about an hour or so @WednesburyWMP @WMPolice @sandwellcouncil @robmayor @stevezacharanda.

"I saw around 15 off road bikes enter the field area from Crankhall Lane on Sunday near to the Brunswick Pub.

"This was reported at the time. I had a meeting yesterday with the Police and Sandwell Council to discuss how we restrict access to the field not just from this entrance but other entrances too.

"The whole of our area; Friar Park, Woods Estate, Johnson Road area, Park Hill, Tiffany Green, Newtown, Mesty Croft and Hydes Road area are experiencing problems with off road bikes.

"It has become the number 1 complaint I have. I promise I am talking to the police and Sandwell Council regularly and passing on intelligence when I have it to tackle this problem. Please keep letting me know in confidence any information that you have. I will not rest until this problem is sorted."

Friar Park resident Darren Tilt was targeted by riders when he was walking his dog.

He said: "There were nine at same time. They were doing doughnuts around me and my dog."

However, police officers did manage to confiscate one bike which had been causing local residents misery.