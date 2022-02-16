Black Country MP welcomes cash for Sandwell domestic abuse victims

Nicola Richards MP

A total of £844,142 has been awarded to Sandwell as part of £125 million being given to councils across England to make sure that safe accommodation spaces, such as refuges and shelters, can provide victims with vital support services including healthcare, social workers and benefits.

Interpreters, immigration advice, drug or alcohol support and other specialist services will also be funded and made available so that anyone who flees their home gets the help they need.

The funding Sandwell Council will receive from the Government will help them to increase the support they can offer domestic abuse victims, whilst allowing them to choose how the funding is spent to match local priorities and benefit those in need.

Nicola Richards, the Conservative MP for West Bromwich East, said: "Domestic abuse is a horrific crime, and we must do everything we can to help victims recover and rebuild their lives. I am pleased the Government is giving additional funding to Sandwell Council help local victims of abuse and their children start again – with better services such as healthcare, social workers and benefits.

"Combined with the Conservative Government’s landmark Domestic Abuse Act, we are helping victims escape their abusers and making sure that perpetrators feel the full force of the law."

Rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes, the MP for Walsall North, said: "This funding will give victims of domestic abuse and their children across the country the practical and emotional support to recover and rebuild their lives from this terrible crime.

"Through the landmark Domestic Abuse Act, the government has transformed the response to domestic abuse, helping to prevent offending and make sure victims are protected and supported."