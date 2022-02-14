Think Sandwell achieves five years of celebrating local businesses

Councillor Iqbal Padda

Made In Sandwell Monday is Think Sandwell’s way of celebrating everything manufactured, engineered, produced, grown, devised, dreamed up or delivered in Sandwell.

The Think Sandwell team regularly publishes profiles about various Sandwell organisations, in a bid to tell the world about the talent and diversity of Sandwell businesses and projects.

Since Monday, February 13 they have published nearly 150 profiles of Sandwell organisations including a supplier of bedding to the Queen's horses, and a company that has made Shaun the Sheep statuettes for Aardman.

Councillor Iqbal Padda is Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Growth, said: "Sandwell has a fine tradition of manufacturing and engineering, and many businesses from those sectors are profiled by the Made In Sandwell Monday stories. From food products to automotive components, things that are manufactured here are essential to our everyday lives.

"The stories span other sectors too. Several of the profiles written early on in the coronavirus pandemic show businesses diversifying their offering to create products that were suddenly needed, or collaborating to help others.

"The Made In Sandwell Monday profiles reflected a diverse and clever business community of which everyone in our borough can be proud."

Tony McGovern, director of regeneration at Sandwell Council, said: "Over five years we’ve built up a bank of profiles that show the range, capabilities and talents of businesses in our diverse borough.”

"If you haven’t already, it’s worth browsing to see the scope of organisations right here on your doorstep. Perhaps there’s a Sandwell company you could collaborate with, buy from or supply to in the coming months. Spending locally is good for the environment and helps to retain and recycle wealth in our borough's economy.

"We also urge business owners who haven’t already: come forward and let Think Sandwell write a profile about you. It’s a really positive way to promote your business."