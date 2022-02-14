Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Think Sandwell achieves five years of celebrating local businesses

By Adam SmithSandwellPublished:

Sandwell Council has marked five years since the first Made In Sandwell story was shared on its business website Think Sandwell.

Councillor Iqbal Padda
Councillor Iqbal Padda

Made In Sandwell Monday is Think Sandwell’s way of celebrating everything manufactured, engineered, produced, grown, devised, dreamed up or delivered in Sandwell.

The Think Sandwell team regularly publishes profiles about various Sandwell organisations, in a bid to tell the world about the talent and diversity of Sandwell businesses and projects.

Since Monday, February 13 they have published nearly 150 profiles of Sandwell organisations including a supplier of bedding to the Queen's horses, and a company that has made Shaun the Sheep statuettes for Aardman.

Councillor Iqbal Padda is Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Growth, said: "Sandwell has a fine tradition of manufacturing and engineering, and many businesses from those sectors are profiled by the Made In Sandwell Monday stories. From food products to automotive components, things that are manufactured here are essential to our everyday lives.

"The stories span other sectors too. Several of the profiles written early on in the coronavirus pandemic show businesses diversifying their offering to create products that were suddenly needed, or collaborating to help others.

"The Made In Sandwell Monday profiles reflected a diverse and clever business community of which everyone in our borough can be proud."

Tony McGovern, director of regeneration at Sandwell Council, said: "Over five years we’ve built up a bank of profiles that show the range, capabilities and talents of businesses in our diverse borough.”

"If you haven’t already, it’s worth browsing to see the scope of organisations right here on your doorstep. Perhaps there’s a Sandwell company you could collaborate with, buy from or supply to in the coming months. Spending locally is good for the environment and helps to retain and recycle wealth in our borough's economy.

"We also urge business owners who haven’t already: come forward and let Think Sandwell write a profile about you. It’s a really positive way to promote your business."

Made In Sandwell Monday stories are at https://www.thinksandwell.com/madeinsandwell-monday/.

Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News