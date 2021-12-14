Blind Dave collects long-awaited OBE at magical ceremony

Dave at Windsor Castle

The 64-year-old, who overcame coronavirus last year, travelled to the ceremony accompanied by his wife Deb, 65, on Tuesday where he was given his long-awaited medal by the Princess Royal.

He was awarded the OBE for his charitable fundraising in the Queen’s 2020 birthday honours list.

"It's like magic being presented with an OBE at Windsor Castle. I feel wonderful and so proud. I suppose I will never know who nominated me. It's for my family, friends and guides without whom I couldn't have don't any of the things I've done.

"Of course, I don't do things to get praise, but I really do feel appreciated."

The West Bromwich father-of-three said the princess asked him about his mammoth 2008 challenge when he ran seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

"We've had a fantastic day. Princess Anne presented it to me. I'd never met her before although I had met a few of the Royals previously and been to Buckingham Palace.

"I said 'good morning your Royal Highness' and we were talking about the seven marathons. She asked if was blind from birth. We also spoke about running and she said 'you don't look too bad on it young man'. And I asked her if I'd be speaking out of turn if I said she didn't look too bad herself.

"She laughed and said 'no, no, no'," Dave said.

He was the first blind person to complete the seven-marathon challenge and has raised an incredible £3 million for different charities by taking part in various challenges across an entire decade.