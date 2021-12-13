Notification Settings

Wednesbury dancers tap their way to a world record

By Adam Smith

Dancers at a Wednesbury dance academy have tapped their way to a world record.

The dancers at Livingstone Dance Academy

The 21 dancers at Livingstone Dance Academy took part in the national Tapathon which saw more than 7,500 people across the country tap dancing.

The dancers were led by teacher Vicky Grace and helped raise money for Children in Need.

She said: "We hold classes for children and adults and a mix of both came together for the Tapathon.

"I believe dancing has great benefits with mental health and wellbeing. It reduces stress, anxiety and stress, improves mood, improves cognitive ability, the condition of your heart, muscles and boosts confidence."

For more information about classes at Livingstone Dance Academy phone Debbie Morgan on 07976 660 608.

