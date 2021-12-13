Wednesbury dancers tap their way to a world record

The dancers at Livingstone Dance Academy

The 21 dancers at Livingstone Dance Academy took part in the national Tapathon which saw more than 7,500 people across the country tap dancing.

The dancers were led by teacher Vicky Grace and helped raise money for Children in Need.

She said: "We hold classes for children and adults and a mix of both came together for the Tapathon.

"I believe dancing has great benefits with mental health and wellbeing. It reduces stress, anxiety and stress, improves mood, improves cognitive ability, the condition of your heart, muscles and boosts confidence."