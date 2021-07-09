Sandwell teenager urges others to join Duke of Edinburgh Award campaign

Shoot for the Duke of Edinburgh award at the United Reform Church Food Bank in Sutton Coldfield with Bethany Griffin and Oliver Phelps. Photo by Fabio De Paola

The appeal has come from Beth Griffin, who is co-captaining a Central England team for the campaign, alongside Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps.

Beth says the DofE Award has been of huge help for her, personally, after issues with mental health. And she has urged others to get involved.

“I am currently completing my GoldDofE Award and it has been an amazing and unique experience to be part of,” she said.

“After previously having issues with my ownmental health, the DofE has helped me to build confidence, has given me something to focus on and has made up for missed opportunities in the past.

“DofE has been great at keeping me active and given me something to get involved in and focused on,” added the Sandwell college student.

The #DoIt4Youth Challenge involves four main themes. She is volunteering at a food bank, giving up social media, learning to bake and challenging herself to walk as far as she can.

“It’s gone well so far, we have a lot of team members and have raised some money,” said Beth.

“I am enjoying my challenges. I have baked sausage rolls, pizzas and I haven’t burned the house down yet!

"Anyone can get involved, no matter what their age or ability. You can set your own challenges, push yourself out of your comfort zone and learn new skills, or improve on existing ones.”

“It’s a great campaign to fulfil The Duke’s legacy while also giving an insight into what the DofE is like.”